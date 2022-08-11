Call it a comeback: Antenna for your TV

With rising inflation and gas prices hitting Americans hard in their wallets, it’s easy to make a comparison to the days of “malaise” of the ’70s. Now here’s another throwback: antennas for your TV.

Sure, millions of people have access to millions of shows on streaming, but amid high subscription costs, Americans are looking to cut the cord. A recent survey showed 57% of Americans are cutting back on their streaming subscriptions as they feel the economic pinch, so getting TV for free is becoming the next best thing.

Enter — or re-enter — the humble TV antenna.

In 2009, the Federal Communications Commission mandated that all U.S.-based TV signals must be transmitted digitally, which means from that year forward, you’ve had access to TV you don’t have to pay either a streaming service or a cable company to watch.

To that end, the broadcasting company EW Scripps has launched the Free TV Project, a resource for potential viewers to check out how to watch broadcast TV for absolutely free via digital antennas. The site lets you pick your location via ZIP code and gives you an idea how many channels are out there for the taking, along with a handy “signal strength” guide to how well they’ll come in.

Thankfully, you don’t need the giant metal contraption on your roof to receive the broadcast channels, like in the days of the leisure suit: Most digital antennas nowadays are tiny.

Sure, you won’t get Stranger Things, but you won’t have to pay for it, either.