US pledges $1 billion more rockets, other arms for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has announced another $1 billion in new military aid for Ukraine. Monday’s pledge promises what will be the biggest yet delivery of rockets, ammunition and other arms straight from Department of Defense stocks for Ukrainian forces. The Pentagon announcement of a massive new shipment of arms comes as analysts warn that Russia is moving troops and equipment in the direction of the southern port cities to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive. The latest announcement brings the total U.S. security assistance committed to Ukraine by the Biden administration to $9.1 billion since Russian troops invaded in late February.