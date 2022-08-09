Russia, Ukraine trade accusations over nuclear plant attacks￼

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine are trading accusations that each side is shelling Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. Russia claimed that Ukrainian shelling caused a power surge and fire and forced staff to lower output from two reactors. Ukraine has blamed Russian troops for storing weapons there and launching attacks. Nuclear experts have warned that fighting around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station is fraught with danger. The Ukrainians are urging the United Nations to send a delegation to the nuclear plant to ensure its safety. On the front lines, the fighting continued as the United States pledged another $1 billion in new military aid for Ukraine. Ukraine said the Russians had shelled seven regions in the last day, killing five people.