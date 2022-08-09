Mid-Columbia Football Officials Association meeting 8/10: Officials needed

The first meeting for the Mid-Columbia Football Officials Association (MCFOA) will be Wednesday August 10th. The MCFOA will be meeting at 6:00 pm at the Bargeway Pub on the catering side of the restaurant.

The MCFOA continues to look for new officials to join its ranks for the upcoming 2022 season.

Not only does the MCFOA need new football officials, it’s the high school and middle school teams that need these officials. Without officials, high school and middle school games will need to be rescheduled from their regular scheduled dates and if the numbers do not increase it is a possibility that the MCFOA will not be able to service the middle school programs with certified officials.

Could you use some extra income? Would you like to be part of something special and help make a difference? If so, the MCFOA could use your help. Join up with a group of dedicated individuals and help provide a viable community service to our schools. Women are highly encouraged to join. Plus you get the best seat in the house.

Training is provided for new members. There is a program to assist new officials to help purchase gear and equipment. There is also a program for veterans as well to help them get started.

You can reach out today for information by emailing me at rjamack.mcua.mcfoa@gmail.com or you can also send a message via Facebook. You can also show your interest by going to http://www.newofficials.org/ and provide your information. So make contact and become a football official today. We as well as the football players need ya!!!!

Robert Jamack – MCFOA Commissioner