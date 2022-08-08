Cantwell Celebrates Senate Passage of Historic Inflation Reduction Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which will lower costs for American families and tackle the generational challenge of climate change. U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) joined her Democratic colleagues in the 51-50 vote for passage.

“Washingtonians are paying way too much for prescription drugs. For example, the average cost of insulin more than tripled over the past 10 years to over $735 a month per patient. Now, with the passage of the bill, Medicare beneficiaries are guaranteed to pay no more than $35 a month,” Sen. Cantwell said. “Also, this bill will drive down energy costs by implementing cheaper and more efficient energy solutions.”

The bill now goes to the House, which is expected to vote this week.