Biden team, Eli Lilly condemn new Indiana abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Co. and the administration of President Joe Biden have condemned Indiana’s new ban on abortions. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement Saturday said Indiana’s Republican legislators have “put personal health care decisions in the hands of politicians rather than women and their doctors.” Lilly says it’s concerned the law will hinder the company’s and Indiana’s “ability to attract diverse scientific, engineering and business talent from around the world.” The law lifts the ban in cases of rape or incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. It takes effect Sept. 15.