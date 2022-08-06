WCSO Evacuation update on Miller Road Fire 8/6 8:00 a.m.

Wasco County Fire Update 08/05/22 @ 1030 hrs

All properties currently under any type of evacuation advisory on ANY fire incident have been DOWNGRADED one level at this time.

So what does this mean?

Anyone previously at a level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation order should consider themselves under a level 2 (GET SET) and may return to their property at this time.

For the Dodge/Miller Fire this would be residents in the Juniper Flat / Victor Rd / Walters Rd and Hwy 197 area.

Level 2 (GET SET) can relax a bit more at a level 1 (GET READY) and should just remain diligent for any changes. This includes Tygh Valley, Oak Springs, and Maupin.

If you were previously under a level 1 (get ready) you can consider evacuation advisories lifted for your area at this time. This affects residents of The Dalles in the Columbia View Heights subdivision, the Oregon Vets Home, Viewpoint Trailer Park, and the Celilo Inn.

Thank you to EVERYONE for your cooperation and teamwork!