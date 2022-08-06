Kentucky flood survivors turn to grim task: Burying the dead

CHAVIES, Ky. (AP) — Angel Campbell should have been looking through photo albums and eating soup beans in her grandmother’s living room this week. Now the living room is gone and so is her grandmother. At least 37 people died as massive floods roared through Appalachian communities of eastern Kentucky last week. Funeral homes have settled into a steady cadence of visitations and memorials, one after another. They press on with the grim work of recovering and burying the dead even as more rain falls. One survivor says they may not have much money, but they’re rich in friendship and family, and that’s what’s important.