Breonna Taylor supporters relieved by charges against police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville activists who put in long hours protesting the death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of police say they felt relief this week when federal officials charged four officers. They say the new civil rights charges turned the tables after more than two years of setbacks. Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds says the charges have begun to lift “the cloud that has been hanging over us.” The indictments represent the first time Louisville police officers have been held accountable for Taylor’s shooting death. The 26-year-old Black woman was shot after officers knocked down her door during a search for drugs. None were found.