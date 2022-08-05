Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The federal government has filed civil rights charges against four Louisville police officers over the drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor. She was a Black woman whose fatal shooting in Kentucky helped fuel the racial justice protests that rocked the nation in 2020. Most of the charges stem from the faulty drug warrant used to search her home. The charges include unlawful conspiracy, use of force and obstruction of justice. Only one officer charged Thursday was on the scene the night of the killing. Taylor’s mother said she has waited years for police to be held accountable.