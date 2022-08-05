California crews make fire gains, Washington town evacuated

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year jut as an entire eastern Washington town was being evacuated because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that about 10 homes in Lind had burned. Homes, infrastructure and crops were threatened. Lind is a community of about 500 people approximately 75 miles (121 kilometers) southwest of Spokane. In California, forecasters warned Thursday that spiking temperatures and plunging humidity levels could create conditions for further wildfire growth.