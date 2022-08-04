Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Some evacuation orders have been lifted for towns near a Northern California wildfire that has claimed at least four lives. Authorities on Wednesday said residents forced to flee the Siskyou County seat of Yreka and the town of Hawkinsville can return home but warned the fire remains a threat. The out-of-control blaze that began last Friday turned much of the hamlet of Klamath River to ash. Some residents are now picking through the burned out shells of their modest houses. Thunderstorms in recent days dumped much-needed rain but it also led to threats of mudslides in the fire-denuded areas. Wednesday’s weather was drier but scorching temperatures remained.