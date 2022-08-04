Murray, Smiley advance in Washington Senate primary

SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray has advanced to the fall election in her quest for a sixth term after the longtime incumbent highlighted her support for abortion rights in the run up to Washington’s primary election. Murray will face Republican Tiffany Smiley, who is trying to become the first person from her party to win a U.S. Senate seat in Washington in nearly 30 years. Both Murray and Smiley prevailed Tuesday in Washington’s top-two primary system in which the two candidates with the most votes in the election move on to the November ballot, regardless of party.