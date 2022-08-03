US sues Idaho over abortion law, cites medical treatment

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho’s restrictive abortion law, arguing that it conflicts with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the suit on Tuesday. Garland said the federal government was bringing the lawsuit, which seeks to invalidate the state’s “criminal prohibition on providing abortions as applied to women suffering medical emergencies.” It’s the first major action by the Justice Department challenging a state trigger law since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.