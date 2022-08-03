Arizona Speaker Rusty Bowers tries to fend off Trump voters

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers is facing the anger of former President Donald Trump’s supporters after he rejected Trump’s pleas to help overturn the 2020 election results and testified before Congress about the efforts. Bowers is running for the state Senate is Tuesday’s Republican primary and has an uphill battle for the district representing the eastern Phoenix suburb of Mesa. The state Republican Party censured him following his June testimony before the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on Congress and Trump has endorsed his opponent, former state Sen. David Farnsworth.