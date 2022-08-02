Kittitas County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters who are working to contain the Vantage Highway Fire located in Kittitas County, near Vantage. The Vantage Highway Fire is estimated at 5,000 acres and growing. Approximately 40 homes, windmill towers and infrastructure are threatened. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 1, 2022, at 3:15 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief William Rose, Kittitas County Fire District 4.

The Vantage Highway Fire started on August 1, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Level 2 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray remains activated to Level 2 to help coordinate state assistance for the Vantage Highway Fire. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau will assist local resources and mutual aid resources by providing strike teams. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel will be working remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the mobilization. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/all-risk-mobilization/.