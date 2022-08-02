Democrat Sinema’s views on economic bill remain shrouded

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s views remained a mystery as party leaders eye votes later this week on their emerging economic legislation. Both parties are pointing to dueling studies that in turn laud or belittle the measure’s impact. Democrats will need all of their 50 votes for the energy and health care measure to move through the Senate. A Sinema spokesperson suggests the Arizona lawmaker would take her time revealing her decision. Hannah Hurley said Sinema wants to see what the Senate parliamentarian rules, a process that could take days and result in changes in the legislation.