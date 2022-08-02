2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — California officials say two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging blaze that is among several menacing thousands of homes in the Western U.S. Hot, gusty weather and the possibility of thunderstorms on Monday threatened to boost the danger that the fires will keep growing. The McKinney Fire in Northern California was burning out of control in the Klamath National Forest. Officials say the blaze near the Oregon state line grew to more than 82 square miles. The bodies were found Sunday. In Montana, a wildfire blaze near the community of Elmo grew to more than 17 square miles.