Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says damage to critical infrastructure is hampering efforts to help residents hit by massive flooding. Beshear said Sunday that dozens of bridges were destroyed in last week’s floods. That makes it difficult to assist many areas, including those whose water systems were damaged. The governor says communications issues also exist. The National Guard estimates about 400 people have been rescued by helicopter. More heavy rain arrived in the region where the death toll climbed to at least 28 Sunday. The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for at least eight eastern Kentucky counties. About 13,000 utility customers in Kentucky remain without power.