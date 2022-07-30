Russia, Ukraine trade blame for deadly attack on POW prison

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling a prison in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine. Separatist authorities in the Donetsk region said the attack on Friday killed at least 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were captured after the fall of the city of Mariupol in May. They also said 75 others were wounded. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Ukraine’s military used U.S.-supplied multiple rocket launchers to strike the prison in Olenivka, a settlement controlled by the Moscow-backed separatists. Ukraine accused the Russians of shelling the prison to cover up the alleged torture and execution of Ukrainian POWs there. Neither claim could be independently verified.