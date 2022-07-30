Pac-12 notebook: Tiebreakers for title game forthcoming

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Pac-12 pushed for legislation allowing conference title games to be played without requiring divisions, and it was the first conference to take advantage of it, deciding to have the two teams with the best records this season play against one another in Las Vegas on Dec. 2. However, it has yet to outline the exact rules that will determine what happens if multiple teams have the same record. The Pac-12’s senior associate commissioner overseeing football said the forthcoming criteria will be exclusively based on conference results.