After abortion ruling, WVa could become 1st to pass new bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill up for a final vote in West Virginia’s Senate could make the state the first to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions after the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Senators were meeting Friday afternoon for a final reading of the bill. It allows exemptions for victims of rape and incest up to 14 weeks of pregnancy and for certain medical emergencies. In Indiana, senators are expected to vote Saturday on a measure that includes an exception for rape and incest victims, an issue that’s dividing some abortion opponents.