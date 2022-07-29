Tyler Perry to receive honorary AARP Purpose Prize award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Perry will receive an honorary AARP award for uplifting communities and helping people “overcome various obstacles” through his foundation. The organization announced Thursday that Perry will receive the honorary AARP Purpose Prize award during a live ceremony on Oct. 25. The famed filmmaker-actor- philanthropist will be recognized for his work through The Perry Foundation. The foundation launched in 2006 with a focus on aiding several initiatives such as education, health, human rights, technology and global sustainability. Five individuals will be awarded the AARP Purpose Prize, which honors people ages 50 and older who are making a difference through their “knowledge and life experience.”