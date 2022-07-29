Protecting Your Family and Pets from Bats

Two dead bats have been found on properties in The Dalles in recent months, and we’d like to provide some information to the community on how to safely respond to live or dead bats.

Bats are an important part of the ecosystem and are helpful bug eaters, but they are also the leading cause of rabies deaths in people in the U.S. Most bats do not have rabies, but you can’t tell just by looking at it.

The Oregon Health Authority advises the public not to handle live bats or other wild animals, particularly ones that appear sick. Vaccinate pets against rabies, and keep children and pets away from bats and other wild animals.

To dispose of a dead bat:

Pick it up with a plastic bag over your hand or use disposable gloves.

Place both the bat and the plastic bag into another plastic bag, spray with disinfectant, close the bag securely.

Dispose of it with your garbage. Thoroughly wash your hands and any clothing that comes into contact with the bat.

Report finding dead bats to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife using this link: https://www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/health_program/WNS/reporting.asp. You can also report seeing possibly sick bats. Signs a bat is sick is if it flies during daytime, has difficulty flying or on the ground, or has a white substance on their face or wings. (White nose syndrome.)

If a bat had contact with a person or pet, the bad should be captured, if possible, and tested for rabies. To capture a bat in your home:

Turn on room lights and close the windows.

Close the room and closet doors.

Wait for the bat to land.

Wearing gloves, place a coffee can, pail or similar container over the bat.

Slide a piece of cardboard under the container to trap the bat.

Firmly hold the cardboard in place against the top of the container, turn it right side up and tape the cardboard tightly to the container.

If there was no contact with humans or pets, release the bat outdoors, preferably at night and away from populated areas. If there was contact with a person or pet, or you’re not sure, call North Central Public Health District for information at 541-506-2600.

If there has been a known bat bite or scratch that has broken the skin, go immediately to the hospital. If a dog, cat or ferret has been bitten, contact your veterinarian immediately to seek further guidance. Also inform the health district.

Normal bat behavior includes bats feeding on flying insects during dawn and dusk in the spring and summer. In winter, bats either migrate south or hibernate.

For more information, please visit:

Oregon Health Authority’s web page on encountering bats inside or outside the home.

The CDC’s web page on avoiding the risk of rabies from bats.

(For more information, contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600, visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or find us on Facebook.)

###