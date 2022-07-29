Found Dog returned to Owner

On 07/28/2022, the City of The Dalles Animal Control Officer was dispatched to Fred Meyer for a reported dog that had run away.

Patrol officers assisted ACO Baker in searching for the missing dog. Unfortunately, after a long search of the west end of town, officers could not locate the dog. This was incredibly concerning due to the current heat wave. After a few hours passed, Officer Finch was dispatched to a citizen of The Dalles stating they had found a dog. The citizen had found the dog earlier in the day and heard we were looking for him and wanted to return him to its rightful owner.

Officer Finch contacted the dog’s owner and snapped a few pictures while they waited and cooled off in his patrol car.