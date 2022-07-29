Biden hails economic bill amid signs of broad Dem support

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hailing a nascent Democratic package of climate, health care and tax initiatives as a giant step forward for the country. He spoke Thursday as congressional leaders began nailing down votes for a campaign-season bill they’ve cast as a boon for voters struggling with inflation. Just Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and conservative Sen. Joe Manchin stunned Washington by resurrecting components of a compromise many thought dead. On Thursday, early signs were encouraging for the party. After Schumer briefed Democratic senators on the 725-page measure, one senator said lawmakers’ reaction has been “uniformly positive.”