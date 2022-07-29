Adams leaves Seahawks to seek medical opinions on fingers

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without safety Jamal Adams for an unknown period after he left training camp to seek additional opinions on the surgically repaired fingers on his left hand. Adams participated in the first day of training camp but was absent on Day 2. Coach Pete Carroll says he doesn’t know yet whether another surgery is going to be a consideration. Adams underwent a procedure to fuse two fingers on his left hand after suffering repeated dislocations over the past two years.