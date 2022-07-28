Forecast: Scorching heat wave extended in US Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The heat wave scorching the Pacific Northwest is now expected to be hotter and longer than initially predicted. The National Weather Service in Portland, Oregon is forecasting temperatures of at least 100 degrees on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. In response, the NWS has extended the excessive heat warning for Portland through Saturday evening. The agency also predicts Portland could break its previous heat wave duration records of six consecutive days that are 95 degrees or warmer. City officials there will expand capacity at emergency overnight cooling shelters starting Wednesday night. Oregon Governor Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency for much of the state.