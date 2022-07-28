Courts block abortion bans in Wyoming, North Dakota

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Abortion bans set to take effect this week in Wyoming and North Dakota were temporarily blocked Wednesday by judges in those states amid lawsuits arguing that the bans violate their state constitutions. North Dakota’s latest court action puts it among several states including Wyoming, Kentucky, Louisiana and Utah where judges have temporarily blocked implementation of “trigger laws” while lawsuits play out. The Wyoming law was set to take effect Wednesday. The North Dakota law was set to take effect Thursday. Both developments occurred as hundreds protested an abortion ban bill that advanced in the West Virginia Legislature.