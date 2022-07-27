Trump, Pence speeches put stark GOP divide on display

WASHINGTON (AP) — In dueling speeches, former President Donald Trump is repeating the false election claims that sparked the Jan. 6 insurrection while his vice president, Mike Pence, is imploring the Republican Party to move on. Their separate appearances on Tuesday marked an intensifying rivalry between the onetime partners as both eye potential presidential runs. And they put on clear display the party divisions between Trump loyalists who refuse to accept the results of the 2020 and other Republicans who believe the party should instead focus on the future.