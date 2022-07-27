Pursuit with Taser deployed, ends in Lexington

On July 23, 2022 at 01:12am Morrow County Sheriff’s Deputy Collin Brill made a traffic stop near the old mill in Heppner, on a vehicle whose driver was exhibiting the signs of being impaired. The male driver initially stopped and when contacted by the deputy, was uncooperative, irate and left the scene, narrowly missing hitting the deputy and traveling into the oncoming lane of travel. He was traveling toward Lexington at a high rate of speed.

Deputy Brill called a pursuit and Deputy Dalton Garcia heard the radio traffic and headed toward Deputy Brill’s location to assist. An Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper also headed in their direction, in case they needed additional assistance.

Deputy Brill conducted a high-risk traffic stop in Lexington where the driver stopped and he was held at gunpoint. Upon Deputy Garcia’s arrival they attempted to take the suspect into custody, he resisted and was uncooperative, after being warned, he continued to resist and a Taser was deployed. He was taken into custody without further incident.

OSP was called off, as the subject was in custody and further assistance was not needed. EMS was called to evaluate the suspect since the Taser was deployed, he was cleared of any medical needs resulting from the incident.

Eric Edward Opheim, 48, of McMinnville, was arrested by MCSO for Reckless Endanger Another, Attempt to Elude, DUII, Reckless Driving and Resisting Arrest. He was lodged at the Umatilla County Jail with No Bail.

Morrow County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Oregon State Police and Morrow County Ambulance for their assistance.