TDHS Receives Cognia Accreditation

(THE DALLES, Ore. – July 25, 2022) The Dalles High School (TDHS) announced today the renewal of its accreditation, marking 105 years since the initial achievement of this distinction. The Dalles High School’s accreditation is granted by Cognia™, a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts, and education service providers.

“It is an honor and a privilege to stand with The Dalles High School. School accreditation as conferred by the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission provides a nationally recognized mark of

quality for our school,” shared Kurt Evans, TDHS Principal. “Being able to maintain this distinction for over one hundred years demonstrates to our community our longstanding commitment to excellence and our desire to be the best we can be on behalf of our students.”

Throughout its 125 years of service, Cognia, formerly AdvancED, has globally recognized schools that meet rigorous standards focused on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation for the needs of learners, and effective leadership. Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission is a recognition that the school meets Cognia Standards of Quality and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement. To earn Cognia accreditation, a school also must implement a continuous process of improvement and submit to external review. Schools in good standing can maintain their accreditation for a five-year term.

Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia, stated, “Cognia Accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire school and its community on the primary goal of preparing lifelong learners in engaging environments where all students can flourish. A century of accreditation can only be reached with a steadfast commitment to the quality and improvement of the education provided. The Dalles High School is to be commended for demonstrating that it has continually met high standards and made progress on key indicators that impact student learning.”

Cognia is the parent organization of the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). Parents and interested community members can learn more about the Cognia Accreditation at cognia.org