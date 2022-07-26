GOP challengers vie for chance to unseat Rep. Kim Schrier

SEATTLE (AP) — Three Republican challengers are mounting energetic campaigns to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier in Washington’s 8th Congressional District, a key target of GOP efforts to retake control of the House. Army veteran Jesse Jensen ran unsuccessfully against Schrier in 2020. King County Council Member Reagan Dunn is a former federal prosecutor whose mother once held the seat. And Matt Larkin is a business executive and former state attorney general candidate. They’re hammering on inflation, high gas prices, crime and dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden ahead of the Aug. 2 primary. Schrier is highlighting her pragmatic service to the district and stressing she’s the only pro-choice candidate.