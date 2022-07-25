Wyden, Merkley: Nearly $17.5 Million to Rural Oregon Airports for Crucial Runway Improvements

Corvallis, Pendleton and Klamath Falls to benefit

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today announced that airports in Corvallis, Pendleton and Klamath Falls will receive a combined nearly $17.5 million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for crucial safety improvements to runways.

“Small airports’ reliable air service in rural areas is crucial for Oregonians and our state’s economy,” Wyden said. “I am gratified to see these dollars go toward improving critical runway infrastructure that is often taken for granted when flying. Investing in airport infrastructure lays the groundwork for airports in Corvallis, Pendleton and Klamath Falls to continue to support jobs, our state’s economic growth and tourism.”

“Regional airports are vital in connecting rural communities to economic opportunities across the state and beyond,” Merkley said. “This funding for airports in Corvallis, Pendleton, and Klamath Falls will help to improve the critical infrastructure that we rely on when flying that is critical for businesses in those communities to thrive. These improvements will not only support the airport, but local economies of these cities and Oregon as a whole.”

These FAA grant funds will be allocated as follows:

· Corvallis Municipal Airport: $2,789,363 to reconstruct runway and update lighting

· Eastern Oregon Regional Airport at Pendleton: $4,958,260 to reconfigure runway

· Crater Lake/Klamath Regional Airport: $9,750,000 to reconstruct runway

“The City of Klamath Falls is very pleased with the announcement that the Crater Lake – Klamath Regional Airport will be receiving a FAA discretionary grant in the amount of $9.75 million to fund the reconstruction of our secondary runway,” said City Manager and Acting Airport Director Jonathan Teichert. “We thank Senators Wyden and Merkley for their support in getting this important project funded and recognizing the beneficial impacts it will have for the entire community.”

“The Eastern Oregon Regional Airport (PDT) is thankful to receive this FAA AIP grant funding for mitigation of a hotspot area on Runway 29,” said Steve Chrisman, Economic Development Director for the City of Pendleton & Eastern Oregon Regional Airport & Pendleton UAS Range. “The airport has been experiencing unprecedented growth for the last several years which requires safe and structurally sound runways and taxiways. Senators Wyden and Merkley have been a stalwart supporter of the airport and the Pendleton UAS Range, and this funding will help alleviate a long-standing problem for airfield users.”

A web version of this release is here.