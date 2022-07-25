As heat records fall in Northeast, some city dwellers flee

PROMISED LAND, Pa. (AP) — City residents in the Northeast are fleeing a hot spell in favor of pools, beaches and forests. Several New York City residents sought refuge Sunday at a Pennsylvania state park in the Pocono Mountains. The region is bracing for potentially record-breaking temperatures and dangerous heat. The National Weather Service says more than 85 million Americans are under excessive heat warnings or heat advisories, from the Pacific Northwest to the southern Great Plains to the heavily populated Interstate 95 corridor. Athletic events were shortened or postponed, and cities opened cooling centers.