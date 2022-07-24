Police blast Benny Hill theme while trying to catch loose goat

What do police do when they have to catch a slippery goat in an enclosed area? They blast the Benny Hill theme and get to work.

The Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department posted the body cam footage to Facebook, which shows two officers playing goalie with the slippery critter. The goat zooms back and forth, evading their attempts at capture until, finally, it miscalculates a turn and both men pounce upon it.

“OFFICERS DETAIN GOAT FOR QUESTIONING!” the department wrote in the caption.

The post continued, “This morning, Officers were alerted to a possibly injured goat in between some homes along Woodlark Drive. Captain Crooke II arrived and found the goat in the backyard of a residence. The goat did not belong to the resident and it was unknown who the animal belonged to.”

Authorities “believed the goat to be in need of medical assistance and had to wrangle him so that he could be cared for and find out where he belongs,” the post explained. “THANKFULLY, the goat was not injured and just happened to be lost. He is being well fed and made comfortable until proper ownership can be found.”

Police are now hoping to reunite this lost but mischievous goat with its owner.