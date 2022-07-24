Man pulls gun on customers who didn’t thank him

What a nice guy …

WTNH reports Joshua Murray, 25, pulled a gun on customers at the Family Dollar in Hamden, Connecticut, because they didn’t thank him for holding the door open for them.

Witnesses at the scene said Murray became upset when the female shoppers didn’t acknowledge his chivalry, so he took out his gun and pointed it at them.

Police were called and went on the hunt for Mr. Nice Guy. He was picked up about half a mile away and became combative with the arresting officers.

He was arrested and faces several counts, including breach of peace in the second degree, interfering with a police officer and — best of all — carrying a pistol without a permit. The latter is a felony.

He was held in lieu of $25,000 bond and is due back in court August 2.