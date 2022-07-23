Reason to leave door unlocked: remodelers might renovate your kitchen by mistake

A woman got an unexpected kitchen makeover when a bunch of renovators showed up to the wrong address and let themselves in through her unlocked front door.

Daily Star reports Chloe Fountain must be the luckiest woman on Earth because this is the second time renovators showed up at her house unexpectedly. Last year, her garden got renovated — and this year she got a new kitchen.

For the record, she never hired anyone and these paid professionals simply went to the wrong house.

“I was out grocery shopping and I don’t lock my door. I live in a little town bordering Detroit, super safe,” she revealed.

Fountain walked into her home and saw a large, red carpet leading into her kitchen. She told the renovators they were working at the wrong house and, after speaking with the boss, was still handed the bill for the work.

Not wanting to cause trouble, Fountain paid for the work done and now has a brand new kitchen. Despite the unexpected cost, she says she loves what they did with the place.

And for those who think this is a scam, the woman explained, “They put granite in my kitchen. So where I live, the homes are all ‘cookie cutters,’ they’re all the exact same layout.”