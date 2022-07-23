New Bigfoot theory dropped! Expert says it’s an “interdimensional creature that can disappear at will”

Buckle up, kids, a hot new Bigfoot theory just dropped and this one is pretty wild.

﻿Daily Star﻿ reports that a so-called Bigfoot expert, paranormal investigator Stan Gordon, says there’s a reason why no one has been able to photograph the Sasquatch. He says it’s an “interdimensional creature that can disappear at will.”

We already knew the fabled creature, or not-so-fabled, depending on who you ask, is “something far beyond our scientific understanding,” so maybe it’s a good thing Gordon doubles down on this interdimensional theory.

He appears in the Discovery documentary ﻿Paranormal Declassified: Tracking Bigfoot and talks about why no one has really found proof of the creature except for blurry photos, eyewitness accounts and footprints.

Gordon says he rushes to the scene of a sighting within hours of it being reported and, when peddling the dimension-hopping theory, “In some cases, we will see a series of large footprints but as we follow the tracks they suddenly stop, vanish and disappear.”

“We’ve heard these stories of people who have seen these creatures and in some cases they just vanish,” he continued. “They would say, ‘This thing appears suddenly in front of us, walks in front of our vehicle; we see it from head to toe and suddenly it’s gone.”

Noting this interdimensional travel theory as a way to explain the “very, very weird phenomenon” known as Bigfoot sightings, Gordon explained, “We’re dealing with something that’s much stranger than a flesh and blood unknown-type animal … The data I am seeing now indicates we’re dealing with something with a physical and non-physical component to it.”

So, now we have an explanation of sorts about why Bigfoot hasn’t been bagged by a hunter or the paparazzi — he can just peace out to another dimension at will.