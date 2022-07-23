Need a snooze at work? Try to sleep standing up in a nap pod

While companies like Google famously offer nap pods for workers if they’re feeling drowsy, a Japanese company has turned the idea nearly upside down.

Bloomberg reports a collaboration between a Tokyo-based furniture company called Itoki and a local plywood supplier has resulted in stand-up sleep boxes — which look something like the sunglasses case they used to shoot Mr. Spock’s body into space at the end of Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan.

Itoki noted that while employees are technically vertical, the pod supports an occupant’s head, knees and butt so that they won’t fall on their face. They insist they’re comfortable, but considering how overworked many Japanese executives are, anything might come as a relief.

Plans are in the works to mass manufacture the snoozy pods, but the companies are working on a price point that would make it feasible to do so.