Man takes crypto advice from a pretty face, loses $380k

A man could have bought himself a brand new Rolls Royce, but instead, he invested in cryptocurrency.

KABC reports Kevin Sam, of Antioch, California, says his life got turned upside down in February when he met an “attractive” woman on the internet. Things began heating up, and then, she convinced him to start investing in cryptocurrency.

The woman said she’d an investment opportunity and told Sam, “Open the wallet and enter the mining pool.” So, he did and things started off great. His initial investment of $2,000 was raking in big returns — so he invested more and more. “At $50,000, I was making $1,000 a day,” he recalled.

He even borrowed $100,000 from his mom to chase the high of seeing his money grow. Then, when he went to withdraw his gains after sinking in more than $380,000, things came crashing to a halt.

The company barred him from withdrawing the funds and told him on March 5, “You are participating in the 7-day 100,000 USDT gift on the mining pool. Cannot withdraw during the pledge period.”

After still being unable to withdraw his money, he went to the FBI to complain. The investigation is ongoing.

As for data researcher Emma Fletcher, she hints Sam may have been scammed. “The website will be used to encourage them to send more and more until they finally go to withdraw their money and find out that they can’t get it back,” she said.

And while Sam is out of a good chunk of cash, he still has his lady friend… right?

“She was very kind. Still to this day, she’s kind of empathetic,” he revealed. It should be noted that, despite connecting in February, they still have yet to meet in person.

…Who’s gonna tell him?