Can’t afford to fill up your gas tank? Might as well take a cruise

Gas prices are still sky-high in many states, so why not take a cruise instead?

The fact is, some cruise lines are so desperate that they’re marking down ticket prices for less than it would take to fill your SUV.

For example, the Washington Post notes, four and five-night stays on Carnival Cruises to the Bahamas are as low as $25 a night in August — excluding taxes and fees, of course.

Similarly, a trip to the Mexican Riviera cruise on Carnival will set you back just $40 per night in August — and $36 in September.

Even a trip to France and Italy costs just $123 a night on Princess Cruise Lines.

And with a rash of flight cancellations and lost luggage horror stories in the past year, cruising might be the most headache-free way to travel.

As the cruise industry shakes off the 2020 lockdowns, people are headed back to the water, but bargains can still be had, as cruise lines have shaken off their pandemic-era capacity restrictions.

So, that means more rooms are available for those looking to get away — and for those who would rather spend their money on an exotic get-away than fill up their tank for a road trip or a trip to the grocery store.