Rio police raid on favela kills at least 18, sparks anger

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A police operation targeting gang members in Rio de Janeiro’s largest complex of favelas, or low-income communities, has left at least 18 people dead in one of the deadliest raids the city has seen recently and one already bringing more criticism of police violence. Rio authorities said 16 suspected criminals were killed in confrontations in Complexo do Alemao along with a police officer and an woman. A police spokesman said the raid targeted a criminal group that stole cars and robbed banks. Videos showed intense shootouts between criminals as well as a police helicopter flying low over the small houses. Associated Press reporters saw residents carrying about 10 bodies as bystanders shouted, “We want peace!”