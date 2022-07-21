Text-to-911 is Now Available in Morrow County

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Communications Center is now equipped to receive and respond to mobile phone SMS Text to 9-1-1 messages. This service is available for use by the deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, and in situations where it is too dangerous to make a voice call to 9-1-1.

While calling 9-1-1 during an emergency is still the preferred way to ask for help, residents and visitors to the county are encouraged to “Call if you can, text if you can’t.”For more information visit: https://www.co.morrow.or.us/sheriff/page/text-911