Please don’t Weekend at Bernie’s your uncle

Two Irish men appeared in court after reenacting Weekend at Bernie‘s in a payment scheme.

Independent.ie reports 40-year-old ﻿Declan Haughney and his friend, both of whom are from Carlow, Ireland, were arrested for trying to use a man’s dead corpse to collect his pension payment at the local post office.

Haughney’s uncle, 66-year-old ﻿Peadar Doyle, was the aforementioned corpse. The two tried to collect $246 that was owed to Doyle; Haughney spoke to multiple people at the post office to get the money, to no avail.

Given that the post office didn’t hand over the dead man’s pension, it makes you wonder how unconvincingly alive Doyle was.

Police arrested Haughney and his friend. They have since been charged with attempted deception and attempted theft.

Haughney remains in jail even though his bail has been paid. He heads to court on November 8.

As for Doyle, police say they have found no evidence of foul play — and also no proof he suddenly died at the post office, either. Although, they do believe the older gentleman was alive that morning.

So, lesson learned: if you kick the bucket, don’t do it next to your greedy nephew.