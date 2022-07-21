Pig Bowl looking for family nominations for assistance

!! PIG BOWL 2022 !!

We need your help! Please reach out to us with your suggestions for this years Pig Bowl recipient!

You can send us an email at the following address:

Please include the following information in your email:

1) YOUR NAME AND YOUR PHONE NUMBER (So we can contact you if we have questions)

2) THE NAME OF THE FAMILY YOU ARE SUGGESTING AS A POTENTIAL RECIPIENT

3) THE FAMILIE’S ADDRESS AND PHONE NUMBER (So we can interview them if they are chosen)

4) A BRIEF DESCIPTION OF WHY YOU FEEL THEY SHOULD BE SELECTED FOR NEXT YEARS PIG BOWL

As always – Thank you for supporting the Pig Bowl and may God Bless You!