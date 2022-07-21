Football Officials Needed

The Mid Columbia Football Officials Association (MCFOA) is preparing for the upcoming 2022 fall football season. Not only does the MCFOA need football officials, it is really the high school and middle school teams that need you. Plain and simple, without officials games will be reschedule from regular scheduled dates and if the numbers do not increase, some sub varsity and middle school games could not get played without officials.

Could you use some extra income? Do you like to be part of something special and make a difference? Cause if so, we could use the help.

Join a group of dedicated individuals and provide a viable service. Plus you get the best seat in the house. The season is starting in September. Meetings will be starting in August for training. So again the association needs your help. Be part of something special and very vital for the ability of high school and middle school football to happen.

Training is provided for new members. Assistance to purchase gear is available. You can reach out today for information by emailing myself at rjamack.mcua.mcfoa@gmail.com. You can send a message via Face book as well. You can also show your interest by going to http://www.newofficials.org/ and provide your information. So reach out and get informed.