Filing for positions for the City of The Dalles elected officials underway

Reminder filing for the Positions listed below is now open.

State Forms are available online at:

http://sos.oregon.gov/elections/Pages/electionforms.aspx

Information regarding The Dalles Council is available online at www.thedalles.org\runforoffice for citizens interested in running for the following City elected offices:

Mayor; currently held by Rich Mays

Council Position #1 Timothy McGlothlin

Council Position #4 Scott Randall

All positions are now four year terms.

The positions will be elected at the November 8, 2022, General Election. First day to file is June 1, 2022

Minimum qualifications include: the candidate must be a registered voter and reside within the city limits at least 12 months immediately before being elected or appointed to office. No person may be a candidate at a single election for more than one elective City office.

Potential Candidates can file a petition with 100 signatures – but first must get the petitions forms from the City Clerk; petitions must be on forms provided, and numbered. filing fee of $25. Filings are due to City Clerk via email at igrossman@ci.the-dalles.or.us or USPS 313 Court Street The Dalles, OR 97058 DEADLINE TO FILE IS AUGUST 30, 2022. If you are filing with a petition signatures must be received by August 15th, to allow verification of signatures.