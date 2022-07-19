WA hospitals over capacity due to patient discharging woes

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington health care leaders say hospitals are again “dramatically over capacity,” as challenges discharging patients worsen and staff shortages persist. The Seattle Times reports Washington State Hospital Association leaders said Monday that many health care facilities are 120% to 130% full. That’s leading to long emergency department wait times, declining patient care and ambulance service disruptions throughout the state. Officials say the high patient loads aren’t directly because of COVID-19 cases, although they are increasing, but due to delayed procedures and difficulties discharging hospital patients. Hospital leaders say they have long asked state officials to address discharge issues specifically around the state’s guardianship laws but change has been slow-moving.