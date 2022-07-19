Road and side walk closure for tree work on w. 2nd Street on 7/20

Pfits Services LLC will be conducting tree trimming/removal services along W. 2nd Street next to the United States Post Office on Wednesday July 20th 2022 from 7am to 7pm. The Right lane of W. 2nd Street as well as the Sidewalk on the United States Post Office side of the road will be closed during the process of cutting and removing some trees next to the road. There will be no access to the drive through mailboxes during this time either for the safety of the crew and citizens. The road and sidewalk will be open by 7pm on Wednesday July 20th. The left lane of W. 2nd Street will be open and there will be a detour route in place. Please use alternate routes and avoid the area if possible for the safety of work crews.